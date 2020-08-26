Mississippi to receive $1.2M in Honda settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is one of several states that will benefit from a multi-million dollar settlement with Honda. The state will receive $1.2 million as part of the $85 million settlement.

The settlement is the culmination of an investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform customers that their airbags could explode and injure passengers.

The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States alone.

“We cannot allow companies to engage in unfair and deceptive business practices that can potentially hurt Mississippians,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Today’s settlement makes clear that we will hold companies accountable and require fairness and integrity when dealing with consumers in Mississippi.”

If you have a Honda or Acura, you may visit Honda’s airbag recall website for more information.

