Advertisement

Mississippi to receive $1.2M in Honda settlement

Honda logo
Honda logo(AP)
By Digital
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is one of several states that will benefit from a multi-million dollar settlement with Honda. The state will receive $1.2 million as part of the $85 million settlement.

The settlement is the culmination of an investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform customers that their airbags could explode and injure passengers.

The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States alone.

“We cannot allow companies to engage in unfair and deceptive business practices that can potentially hurt Mississippians,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Today’s settlement makes clear that we will hold companies accountable and require fairness and integrity when dealing with consumers in Mississippi.”

If you have a Honda or Acura, you may visit Honda’s airbag recall website for more information.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Laura almost at category 4, “unsurvivable storm surge” possible

Updated: moments ago
|
By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan and Eric Jeansonne
Models are in virtually unanimous agreement that Laura’s center will not make landfall east of Lake Charles, LA.

State

Here’s how Mississippi colleges compare to rest of country in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Mississippi’s top universities are approaching 200 cases each.

Hurricane

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The latest (10a.m.) update from the National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Laura as a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph.

Hurricane

Laura now a major hurricane with 115 mph winds

Updated: 4 hours ago
Winds are forecast to increase to 130 mph this afternoon, making Laura a category 4 hurricane.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 26th, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chance of Rain Decreases

Weather

Rain chances decrease Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain chances will decrease a bit on our Wednesday, but higher rain chances will return Thursday and Friday as the center Laura makes its way north and west of our area.

News

Police search for suspect, new arrest made in capital murder case

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police search for suspect, new arrest made in capital murder case

News

Military Matters Capt. Brian “Headless” Horstman

Updated: 11 hours ago
Military Matters Capt. Brian “Headless” Horstman

Local

Military Matters: Capt. Brian “Headless” Horstman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emily Erikson
NAS Meridian Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Horstman weighs in on his Navy career and being in command during a global pandemic.

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening faster than expected

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Laura organized quickly and began strengthening faster than expected Tuesday evening.