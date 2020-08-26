Advertisement

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Alabama: 7,128 deaths, over 112K cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There have been 48,028 presumed recoveries.

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

Latest News

News

VFW 12124 donates American flags, solar lights to Meridian Fire Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
A local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars made a special donation to the Meridian Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

National

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm is heading.

National

Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
Southern lawmakers discuss the local and federal response to Hurricane Laura.