NASCAR playoff bubble: Three postseason spots remain following Dover doubleheader

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday’s race at Daytona International Speedway marks the final race of the NASCAR regular season.

With 13 of the 16 NASCAR postseason spots already claimed, all eyes will be on drivers looking to make the playoff cut-off to see who’s in and who’s out when it comes to competing for a Cup Series title.

Here are the 10 drivers who have won at least one race during the regular season and clinched a playoff spot:

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Denny Hamlin (6)

Brad Keselowski (3)

Chase Elliott (3)

Joey Logano (2)

Cole Custer (1)

Austin Dillon (1)

Alex Bowman (1)

Martin Truex Jr. (1)

Ryan Blaney (1)

Following the doubleheader at Dover, Aric Almirola, Kyle Bush and Kurt Busch also secured spots in the postseason due to their rankings in the Cup Series standings.

With three spots left to fill heading into Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, here is a look at the playoff bubble that shows who is currently safe and who is still fighting for a spot in the postseason.

Rank Driver +/- 14. Clint Bowyer +57 15. Matt DiBenedetto +11 16. William Byron +4 ---- (Playoff cut-off) --- 17. Jimmie Johnson -4 18. Erik Jones -52

Jimmie Johnson is four points shy from the playoff picture, which adds even more excitement heading into Saturday’s race.

If Johnson can bring his A game into Daytona on Saturday, there’s a chance the 44-year-old can knock off Byron or DiBenedetto and make one final NASCAR Cup Series playoff before retiring at the end of the season.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.