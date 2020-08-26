Advertisement

NASCAR playoff bubble: Three postseason spots remain following Dover doubleheader

(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday’s race at Daytona International Speedway marks the final race of the NASCAR regular season.

With 13 of the 16 NASCAR postseason spots already claimed, all eyes will be on drivers looking to make the playoff cut-off to see who’s in and who’s out when it comes to competing for a Cup Series title.

Here are the 10 drivers who have won at least one race during the regular season and clinched a playoff spot:

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Denny Hamlin (6)
  • Brad Keselowski (3)
  • Chase Elliott (3)
  • Joey Logano (2)
  • Cole Custer (1)
  • Austin Dillon (1)
  • Alex Bowman (1)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (1)
  • Ryan Blaney (1)

Following the doubleheader at Dover, Aric Almirola, Kyle Bush and Kurt Busch also secured spots in the postseason due to their rankings in the Cup Series standings.

With three spots left to fill heading into Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, here is a look at the playoff bubble that shows who is currently safe and who is still fighting for a spot in the postseason.

RankDriver+/-
14.Clint Bowyer+57
15.Matt DiBenedetto+11
16.William Byron+4
----(Playoff cut-off)---
17.Jimmie Johnson-4
18.Erik Jones-52

Jimmie Johnson is four points shy from the playoff picture, which adds even more excitement heading into Saturday’s race.

If Johnson can bring his A game into Daytona on Saturday, there’s a chance the 44-year-old can knock off Byron or DiBenedetto and make one final NASCAR Cup Series playoff before retiring at the end of the season.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Three Golden Eagles earn Preseason All-Conference USA nods

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Miss players to be selected include a quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 25, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sports 10pm - August 25, 2020

Sports

Sports - August 25, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sports - August 25, 2020

Sports

North Forrest football cancels 2020 season, local teams affected

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hughes
Two area teams were set to face the Eagles this season

Latest News

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - August 24, 2020

Sports

On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers dominate Blazers 135-115

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series with a 135-115 victory.

Sports

Lauderdale County School District hosts inaugural volleyball game

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
The Lauderdale County School District held its inaugural volleyball game.

National

AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
|
By Lindsey Hall
Dale McKee with his weekly take on the local, regional and national sports scene

News

Quitman football team in quarantine after positive COVID-19 result

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
As schools across the state resume athletics, the Quitman football team has been sidelined.