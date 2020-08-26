Advertisement

Rain chances decrease on our Wednesday

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Rain chances will decrease a bit on our Wednesday, but higher rain chances will return Thursday and Friday as the center Laura makes its way north and west of our area. It was a very rainy day yesterday for many, and the good news for today is that we will be a bit drier.

We are starting the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It is very warm out there this morning with temperatures mainly in the upper-70s. Patchy fog will be possible in spots on our Wednesday morning, so be sure to use caution on the roads. Any fog should lift between 8 and 9 a.m.

We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-90s, but when you factor in the oppressive humidity that we’ll see today, it will easily feel like it’s in the 100s this afternoon. Showers and storms will begin to taper off after sunset as temperatures drop into the mid-70s by Thursday morning.

Rain and storm chances will increase once again on Thursday and Friday as Laura’s center passes to the north and west of our area. The storm and its influence will be felt far away from its center, and we will see those impacts as mostly heavy rain and storms. The tornado threat looks to pass just to the west and north of our area, but any shift in the center of Laura to the east could result in at least a chance of an isolated tornado Thursday and Friday. This will be something we’ll need to keep an eye on.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the upper-80s to low-90s. Laura will leave the area by Saturday, but it will leave behind a very tropical air mass over our area. This will allow for higher than usual storm chances on Saturday and very humid conditions.

Rain and storms will be likely once again on Sunday and Monday as the tropical air mass remains in place. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s to low-90s during this time frame. Morning lows will stay in the mid-70s. Rain chances will decrease heading into Tuesday as high temperatures stay in the upper-80s and low-90s.

