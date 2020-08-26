Southern Miss football season opener slated for 8 pm kickoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Conference USA announced Wednesday Southern Miss’ season opener on Sept. 3 against South Alabama will kickoff at 8 pm CT.

The Golden Eagles will host the Jaguars at M.M. Roberts Stadium to open up their 104th football season.

The matchup marks the first meeting ever between Southern Miss and South Alabama in football as well as the first matchup of the 2020 season between two FBS programs.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

