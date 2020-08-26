Advertisement

Southern Miss football season opener slated for 8 pm kickoff

(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Conference USA announced Wednesday Southern Miss’ season opener on Sept. 3 against South Alabama will kickoff at 8 pm CT.

The Golden Eagles will host the Jaguars at M.M. Roberts Stadium to open up their 104th football season.

The matchup marks the first meeting ever between Southern Miss and South Alabama in football as well as the first matchup of the 2020 season between two FBS programs.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NASCAR playoff bubble: Three postseason spots remain following Dover doubleheader

Updated: 12 hours ago
13 of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series spots have already been claimed

Sports

Three Golden Eagles earn Preseason All-Conference USA nods

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Southern Miss players to be selected include a quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 25, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sports 10pm - August 25, 2020

Sports

Sports - August 25, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Sports - August 25, 2020

Latest News

Sports

North Forrest football cancels 2020 season, local teams affected

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By Alexis Hughes
Two area teams were set to face the Eagles this season

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - August 24, 2020

Sports

On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers dominate Blazers 135-115

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series with a 135-115 victory.

Sports

Lauderdale County School District hosts inaugural volleyball game

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
The Lauderdale County School District held its inaugural volleyball game.

National

AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
|
By Lindsey Hall
Dale McKee with his weekly take on the local, regional and national sports scene