LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Livingston Mayor Tom Tartt, who was first elected to the office in 1980, was re-elected to an 11th term Tuesday.

He faced a challenge from Mei Davis, who decided to run after experiencing a sewage issue in her backyard.

Tartt won by a margin of 441 votes to 122 for Davis.

