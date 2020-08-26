Three Golden Eagles earn Preseason All-Conference USA nods

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) -- Southern Miss football seniors Jack Abraham, Tim Jones and Ky’el Hemby have been named to the Preseason All-Conference USA team, as announced by the league Tuesday.

Abraham last season became only the third Golden Eagle QB to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season. The third-year starter from Oxford finished the year with 3,496 passing yards, tying him with Austin Davis (2011) for the second-most passing yards thrown in a season. His passing efficiency of 144.48 for the year is third-best for a Golden Eagle quarterback in a season, while his 275 completions ranks as fourth-most. His 400-yard passing games included 463 versus Troy (including a school-record, 17-straight completions to begin the game) and 421 against North Texas. The passing performance at Troy is the second-highest passing performance in school history.

Jones had a team-high 73 catches for 902 yards last year and is also on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Biloxi native has 120 receptions for 1,531 yards in his career, putting him within 18 and 452 of the top-five in school history, respectively. Catch No. 100 was a career-long, 68-yard score against WKU. He was also second on the team in catches (42) and yards (508) as a sophomore in 2018 behind current Philadelphia Eagles receiver Quez Watkins.

Hemby (Abingdon, Md.) broke out in 2018 upon transferring from Iowa Western CC and continued his defensive prowess the next season. He totaled team-highs of 58 solo and 93 total tackles while recording two interceptions and three break-ups. His six picks as a sophomore were the third-most in the nation. The Golden Eagle defense ranked second in C-USA play last season by allowing just 318.4 yards per game.

Southern Miss begins its season Thursday, Sept. 3 against South Alabama. Kickoff time is TBA, and additional notes regarding the 25-percent stadium capacity and other safety measures can be found in Tuesday’s open letter from the athletics department.