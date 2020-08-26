Advertisement

Two inmates in prison for burglary die in Jackson hospital

(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two inmates in prison for burglary have died at a Jackson hospital.

Melvin Gamage Jr., 69, died Tuesday morning and Darius Hamilton, 37, died late Monday night, both at Merit Health Central in Jackson. The men were housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Foul play is not suspected in the two prisoners’ deaths. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy in each case.

Gamage was serving life for automobile burglary after being sentenced Dec. 7, 1984, as a habitual offender in Harrison County.

Melvin Gamage
Melvin Gamage(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)
Darius Hamilton
Darius Hamilton(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)

Hamilton was serving three years for residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in Lee County. He was sentenced July 16, 2020.

