VFW 12124 donates American flags, solar lights to Meridian Fire Department

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars made a special donation to the Meridian Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

VFW Post 12124 stopped by Central Fire Station to donate American flags and solar lights. The new all-weather flags will allow each Meridian fire station to fly them 24/7.

“The stars on the flags are hand sewn. These are not machine sewn. They are a polyvinyl and not nylon so they are going to last a long time,” VFW Post 12124 District Judge Advocate Richard Lancaster said.

Current flags are taken down and put up every day. The current flags cannot fly during inclement weather.

“It will be illuminated and everything like that. It’s going to be a good deal for anyone riding by a fire station or anything like that,” Meridian Fire Chief Ricky Leister said.

The flags and solar lights will be installed over the next two weeks.

“We decided it was about time the fire department was given flags that would stand up and that were made in the United States. They will last a long time,” Lancaster said.

Chief Leister says it’s an honor to have such a nice donation from local veterans.

“I think it’s up to us to uphold the tradition and respect for our veterans. Let’s honor the flag,” Leister said.

If you would like to get involved with VFW Post 12124 you can call Richard Lancaster at 601-727-9711.

