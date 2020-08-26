Advertisement

York elects new mayor, council

York, AL.
York, AL.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The town of York has elected a new mayor. Willie Lake defeated two other candidates, winning with 491 votes. Milan Thomas had 98 votes. Anthony Taylor had 73. Current Mayor Gena Robbins did not run for the office again.

There were three council races with opposition. There will be a runoff in District 2 between Jazmin Mitchell and Glenda DuBose, with each getting 76 votes and 53 votes, respectively. Jimmy Robinson got 52 votes. Michele Hagood received 3.

In District 4, Marcus Miller, Sr., defeated Joe Brown by an 81 to 66 vote margin.

In District 5, Dianne Green had 56 votes. Bernard Hill had 54.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Demopolis voters unseat incumbent mayor, runoffs set

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An Oct. 6 runoff will decide the mayor's race and one council race.

Local

Tartt re-elected in Livingston

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Thomas Tartt won his 11th term as mayor.

News

Police search for suspect, new arrest made in capital murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
The first person charged in the case has been released and his charges dropped.

WTOK

Hurricane Laura strengthening, Texas & Louisiana are bracing for impact

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Rain bands from the leftover of Tropical Storm Marco made our Tuesday on-and-off rainy. Now the rain will ease back for Wednesday and increase again on Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

State

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 110K test positive and more than 44K recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Local

Livingston’s mayoral election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Mayor Thomas Tartt is opposed by Mei Davis in Tuesday’s election.

State

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 79,206 cases, 2,315 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 62,707 people have recovered from the virus.

State

Dobbs: “If you lose your sense of taste or smell, you almost certainly have coronavirus.”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
State officials will give an update on the current status of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Local

Silver Star to reopen this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
It’s the final phase of reopening for the Pearl River Resort.

State

Mississippi Lottery Commission introduces Cash 3 game

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There are multiple ways to win.