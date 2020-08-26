York elects new mayor, council

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The town of York has elected a new mayor. Willie Lake defeated two other candidates, winning with 491 votes. Milan Thomas had 98 votes. Anthony Taylor had 73. Current Mayor Gena Robbins did not run for the office again.

There were three council races with opposition. There will be a runoff in District 2 between Jazmin Mitchell and Glenda DuBose, with each getting 76 votes and 53 votes, respectively. Jimmy Robinson got 52 votes. Michele Hagood received 3.

In District 4, Marcus Miller, Sr., defeated Joe Brown by an 81 to 66 vote margin.

In District 5, Dianne Green had 56 votes. Bernard Hill had 54.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.