ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state

The ADPH reports there have been 112,794 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 8,229 probable cases.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,925 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 86 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 112,794 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 8,229 probable cases. There have been 936,557 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 27.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 203,846 people have been tested and 11,563 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 15,175 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,778 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,551.

Here is a look at numbers for a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw31412
Sumter39319
Marengo62117
Pickens51110
TOTAL183958

The health department also reports 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,005 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 26, there were 1,077 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

