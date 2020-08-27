At least two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least two deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Laura as of Thursday morning, according to officials.

An official with the governor’s office confirms that a 14-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her family home. No additional information was immediately available.

In Iota, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirms that a 60-year-old man also died from a fallen tree.

At time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history. Laura is surpassed by Hurricane Camille, which hit Plaquemines Parish in 1969.

