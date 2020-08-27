Advertisement

At least two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

App Card
App Card(MGN/NOAA)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least two deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Laura as of Thursday morning, according to officials.

An official with the governor’s office confirms that a 14-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her family home. No additional information was immediately available.

In Iota, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirms that a 60-year-old man also died from a fallen tree.

At time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history. Laura is surpassed by Hurricane Camille, which hit Plaquemines Parish in 1969.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast: First death reported; Chlorine leak at chemical plant

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana State Police say they’re responding to a chlorine leak at a company that makes chemicals along Interstate 10 just west of Lake Charles, La., which was hard-hit when Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast early Thursday.

Hurricane

Laura has been downgraded to a tropical storm

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Laura now has sustained winds of 70 mph as of the 12 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Storm Damage from Hurricane Laura across La.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff/Viewers
Louisiana was hit hard by Hurricane Laura Aug. 27.

News

More than 9K power outages reported across Miss.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The majority of the outages are in Southwest Mississippi.

Latest News

Hurricane

Laura continues to weaken, will become a tropical storm later today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Hurricane Laura has 100 mph sustained winds as of 8 a.m. this morning.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 27th, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
More Storms in Our Area

Weather

Look for periods of rain Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hurricane Laura moved ashore near Lake Charles, LA earlier this morning and the storm will influence our weather a bit for the next couple of days. We’ll see increased rain chances today and tomorrow.

WTOK

Hurricane Laura heading toward a catastrophic landfall overnight

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Laura is approaching the northwest Gulf Coast Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall overnight. Hurricane Laura’s impact will be devastating.

Weather

Weather - August 26, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weather - August 26, 2020

Hurricane

MEMA director updates state on Hurricane Laura

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Greg Michel will talk about Hurricane Laura.