Broadcast tower falls into KPLC-TV studios during Hurricane Laura

Broadcast tower falls on KPLC-TV studios in Lake Charles, La., during Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - A broadcast tower over 300 feet tall was toppled by the winds from Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm made landfall in southwest Louisiana during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 26.

A portion of the tower fell into the studios of NBC affiliate KPLC-TV, WTOK’s sister station in Lake Charles. Gray Television, the parent company of KPLC, had evacuated KPLC’s staff more than 12 hours before Hurricane Laura made landfall. No one was in or around the building when the tower fell.

KPLC staff were working out of the studios of sister stations KALB-TV in Alexandria, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at the time of the tower collapse.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday Hurricane Laura had sustained winds of 150 mph when it made landfall.

