City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2020

FREDERICA LANIER, 1990

905 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

HUNTER KIRK, 1999

905 69TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LESTER C SANDERS, 1965

7100 OLD HWY 80W APT D4 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

FREDERICK ARMSTRONG, 1953

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JEREMIAH MITCHELL, 1993

5231 DAVIDSON RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 25, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 3:12 PM on August 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of 69th Court. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash and possessions were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:59 AM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and the suspect demanded cash, took several items and was then assaulted the victim, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:51 AM on August 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6200 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a gate.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:21 AM on August 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 3:29 AM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, both showed evidence to support the calls.

At 11:02 AM on August 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of 22nd Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:54 AM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 56th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

