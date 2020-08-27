City of Meridian Arrest Report August 27, 2020
ARREST REPORT
RON LEWIS, 1973
HOMELESS PUBLIC
DRUNK
SAMMIE HAMPTON, 1975
3314 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
JOHN A CHAMBERS, 1974
1084 FREDERICKSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KENNETH JORDAN, 1989
2428 OLD MARION RD APT C-24 MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DARIAS STEVENSON, 1988
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
LAMRCUS LOCKHART, 1990
2228 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
ANDREA BEAUCHER, 1981
200 E FRANKLIN ST QUITMAN, MS
DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:00 PM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:36 PM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 22nd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:17 AM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:28 PM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
