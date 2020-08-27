City of Meridian Arrest Report August 27, 2020

RON LEWIS, 1973

HOMELESS PUBLIC

DRUNK

SAMMIE HAMPTON, 1975

3314 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER

JOHN A CHAMBERS, 1974

1084 FREDERICKSON RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

KENNETH JORDAN, 1989

2428 OLD MARION RD APT C-24 MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DARIAS STEVENSON, 1988

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

LAMRCUS LOCKHART, 1990

2228 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

ANDREA BEAUCHER, 1981

200 E FRANKLIN ST QUITMAN, MS

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:00 PM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:36 PM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 22nd Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:17 AM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:28 PM on August 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 36th Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.