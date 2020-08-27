Advertisement

Clean-up crew from West Virginia stopping in Meridian before heading to the coast

Townsend Tree Service
Townsend Tree Service(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A clean-up crew from West Virginia is stopping in Meridian on their way to places that were hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

Crews from Townsend Tree Service are planning to head to Texas to help power companies clear trees from power lines and help linemen in any way they can. The crew is stopping in Meridian until the weather clears up.

“It’s just part of our jobs, but at the same time, we’re helping the communities put the power back on, of course, we don’t want anybody out there without power for a long time,” said Thomas Harrell, the general foreman for Townsend Tree Service. “We got the elderly, the sick, and such. Especially during the coronavirus times, we kind of need to get the power back on as quick as possible due to the illness and everything like that, and for sanitation reasons.”

We also spoke to hotel officials who say they are ready to house any power companies or clean-up crews that come to Meridian.

“We’ve been through a number of these so it’s just a matter of staging up, making sure we have enough people, and that we’re flexible with staffing,” said Steve Anderson, the general manager of the Meridian Hilton Garden Inn. “We just don’t know what’s going to happen right now and that’s really what we’re waiting to see.”

Harrell also said they are not sure when they will be leaving the Queen City.

