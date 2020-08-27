Advertisement

County Road 11: Dr. Carless Evans

Aug. 27, 2020
BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) -

Dr. Carless Evans has been preaching the gospel for over 70 years now. Let that sink in. He started back in 1948. He’s also been an aviation instructor for the FAA and the U.S. Navy. Back in 2006, Dr. Evans came to the Meridian area and offered one class on the book of Romans. From those humble beginnings was born the now burgeoning Ebenezer Ministries.

“We’re offering now a Bachelor’s Degree in Biblical Studies, a Masters and a Doctor of Ministries,” said Dr. Evans. “We offer classes on Christian education and music and for youth directors.”

And despite the ongoing concerns of Coronavirus, Dr. Evans and his ministry haven’t slowed down. In fact, he’s embraced and taken advantage of today’s technology. “All of our classes are on virtual. And believe it or not, instead of us losing ground, we are gaining ground.”

“He has learned how to work with virtual,” said Donna Harford, President of Ebenezer Ministries. “He has already taught three virtual classes and they were wonderful. He loves it and he’s excited every time it’s his time to teach.”

And just a couple of years ago, Dr. Evans added author to his long list of credits as he penned his own autobiography “Just One Life”. He turned 92 years old last week and says he has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

“As a Baptist preacher, you don’t retire. You don’t quit. You keep on going until the man who calls us says I want you over here. And when that time comes, I’ll cross over and whatever God has for me to do over there, I’ll start over again. Amen.

Dr. Carless Evans. Preacher, Flight Instructor, Seminary President and Author---and an inspiration to generations.

