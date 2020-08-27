Advertisement

Ivey extends Safer At Home order through Oct. 2

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended her Safer At Home executive order, including masks in public places, for another five weeks, through Friday, Oct. 2. She also extended the state’s public health emergency through Sept. 9.

Masks and at least 6-feet social distancing are also mandated at high school and college football games.

Dr. Harris also encouraged people to get a flu shot this season. He said he is getting his flu shot today.

