Hurricane Laura evacuees leave Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Evacuees briefly found refuge from Hurricane Laura in Meridian this week. Newscenter 11 was able to talk with some of them before they packed up and moved on Thursday.

Joshua Haigh and his family found safety at a Meridian hotel Wednesday night. The group traveled over 300 miles from their home in Many, Louisiana.

“Everything, we think, is going to be fine at our place. We do have some friends that have trees through their house, so it did get pretty bad,” said Haigh.

Haigh’s wife, Shelly, said she’s grateful that their friend is O.K. and that there was no significant damage to the Haigh family’s property.

“We’re very thankful. I talked to someone in my business in town; it’s fine too,” said Shelly Haigh.” I have a piece of loose tin on the front but other than that it’s fine.”

The family checked out of its hotel Thursday morning, but isn’t planning to return to Many until next week.

“We’re going to North Carolina. We decided to take the time to go on a family vacation instead of sitting at home without electricity,” said Shelly Haigh.

A Lake Charles evacuee we spoke with on Wednesday said she’s relieved to know her home is all right as well.

