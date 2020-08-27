Hurricane Laura heading toward a catastrophic landfall overnight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura is approaching the northwest Gulf Coast Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has shuttered up the office and evacuated. The staff of KPLC, WTOK’s sister station in Lake Charles, has evacuated to Baton Rouge to bring continuing coverage to those who decided to stay for as long as they are able to stay on the air. Hurricane Laura’s impact will be devastating.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall tonight between midnight and 3 AM near the Texas-Louisiana state line. Maximum winds were up to 150 mph at 7 PM, making Laura a powerful category four hurricane. Winds are expected to strengthen to around 150 mph by landfall. Some minor fluctuations in intensity - both up and down - are possible due to eyewall replacement cycles as Laura approaches landfall. For reference, 157 mph is the lower threshold for a category five hurricane.

Landfall will be catastrophic. The storm surge can top 20 feet near and east of the eye. It will be deadly for anyone caught in the surge. The property damage will be incredible. The wind will cause damage over a large area that is similar in nature to the damage caused by strong tornadoes. Winds of 150 mph can shift homes on their foundations and cause walls to collapse. Cell phone towers will collapse. Forests of trees can be snapped and debarked. Even large buildings like schools and malls can suffer collapse of walls.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.