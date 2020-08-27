Hurricane Laura means rain for us, but no other major impacts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura will gradually weaken on its track north along the Texas-Louisiana state line. As it weakens, the rain field will begin to spread out, especially to the east. This will be Laura’s primary influence on East Mississippi and West Alabama. Rain will increase on Thursday and even more on Friday. These tropical downpours can be exceptionally heavy, and some occasional lightning is possible, too.

Bigger threats, including destructive winds and tornadoes, will stay west of us and are not likely in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Heavy storms this evening will end before 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 76 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with increasing heavy storms mixed with dry spells through the afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

Rain will increase on Friday. It will diminish somewhat on Saturday and Sunday, but there will still be plenty of rain on both days. Scattered to widespread showers and heavy storms will continue into Monday and Tuesday before rain finally begins easing on Wednesday.

