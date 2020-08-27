Advertisement

Laura continues to weaken, will become a tropical storm later today

8 a.m. Aug 27 Laura Update
8 a.m. Aug 27 Laura Update(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As for impacts here in East Mississippi and West Alabama, expect increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday. We will be spared the most direct impacts from the storm, but tropical downpours will still be possible at times, especially during the afternoon hours both days.

There remains some questions as to how far east Laura’s tornado threat will stretch. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a 2% tornado probability (Marginal risk) for areas generally along and west of Highway 45 on our Thursday. Although I can’t say there is a zero percent chance of a brief and weak tornado, I believe that threat is very low and shouldn’t cause too much of a concern. I’ll watch the radar closely today, but I don’t think we’ll see any issues.

Hurricane Laura has 100 mph sustained winds as of 8 a.m. this morning. The center of the storm is pushing through western Louisiana and is expected to be a weak hurricane as it moves through the Shreveport area.

Laura will weaken into a tropical storm by the time it reaches southern Arkansas. It will then move through the Little Rock, AR area as a tropical storm and then weaken into a tropical depression near the Arkansas/Missouri border. Laura will then become subtropical in Virginia and then will go back into the ocean and strengthen into a sub-tropical storm off the coast of New England.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn’t evacuate.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - August 27th, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
More Storms in Our Area

Weather

Look for periods of rain on our Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hurricane Laura moved ashore near Lake Charles, LA earlier this morning and the storm will influence our weather a bit for the next couple of days. We’ll see increased rain chances today and tomorrow.

WTOK

Hurricane Laura heading toward a catastrophic landfall overnight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Laura is approaching the northwest Gulf Coast Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall overnight. Hurricane Laura’s impact will be devastating.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - August 26, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weather - August 26, 2020

Hurricane

MEMA director updates state on Hurricane Laura

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Greg Michel will talk about Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane

Hurricane Laura now a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds

Updated: 20 hours ago
Storm surge could be up to 20 feet high along and near the TX/LA coastline.

Weather

Laura almost at category 4, “unsurvivable storm surge” possible

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan and Eric Jeansonne
Models are in virtually unanimous agreement that Laura’s center will not make landfall east of Lake Charles, LA.

Hurricane

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The latest (10a.m.) update from the National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Laura as a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph.

Hurricane

Laura now a major hurricane with 115 mph winds

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT
Winds are forecast to increase to 130 mph this afternoon, making Laura a category 4 hurricane.