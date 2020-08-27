Laura continues to weaken, will become a tropical storm later today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As for impacts here in East Mississippi and West Alabama, expect increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday. We will be spared the most direct impacts from the storm, but tropical downpours will still be possible at times, especially during the afternoon hours both days.

There remains some questions as to how far east Laura’s tornado threat will stretch. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a 2% tornado probability (Marginal risk) for areas generally along and west of Highway 45 on our Thursday. Although I can’t say there is a zero percent chance of a brief and weak tornado, I believe that threat is very low and shouldn’t cause too much of a concern. I’ll watch the radar closely today, but I don’t think we’ll see any issues.

Hurricane Laura has 100 mph sustained winds as of 8 a.m. this morning. The center of the storm is pushing through western Louisiana and is expected to be a weak hurricane as it moves through the Shreveport area.

Laura will weaken into a tropical storm by the time it reaches southern Arkansas. It will then move through the Little Rock, AR area as a tropical storm and then weaken into a tropical depression near the Arkansas/Missouri border. Laura will then become subtropical in Virginia and then will go back into the ocean and strengthen into a sub-tropical storm off the coast of New England.

