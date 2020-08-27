Laura has been downgraded to a tropical storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Laura now has sustained winds of 70 mph as of the 12 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. The center of the storm is located around 50 miles southeast of Shreveport.

Tropical Storm Laura will continue to lift to north and head into southern Arkansas later today. It is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as late as tomorrow morning in northeast Arkansas.

