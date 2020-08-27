Local hotel ready to shelter evacuees

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders, Lauderdale County officials and now hotels in our area are preparing for an influx of evacuees from the Gulf Coast.

Tru by Hilton hotel in Meridian has gone through new safety guidelines due to COVID-19. Now, they are implementing even more guidelines for hurricane Laura. The hotel adjusted its 48-hour cancellation policy to 24- hours. It has stocked up on water bottles, food, and cleaning essentials in case of an increase in foot traffic. General Manager Candace English said there has not been an increase in visitors, but the hotel is prepared for the worst.

“We’ve seen a little bit yesterday but not a much today. I think people are waiting to see what does when it hits landfall. We have to clean each room differently now. We have to spray 10 of the hotspots which are TV remotes, knobs, and light switch. Anything like that has to been cleaned in between each guest,” said General Manager Candace English.

English said guests must wear a mask and sanitize hands before entering the building.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.