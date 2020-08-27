Advertisement

Look for periods of rain on our Thursday

Thursday Weather
Thursday Weather(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura moved ashore near Lake Charles, LA earlier this morning and the storm will influence our weather a bit for the next couple of days. We’ll see increased rain chances today and tomorrow. We are off to a warm start out there on our Thursday morning. There shouldn’t be any fog problems due to a 5-10 mph southeasterly wind we are seeing this morning.

The far-outer bands of Hurricane Laura will move through our area starting this afternoon and lasting through Friday. The rainfall could be locally heavy at times and that could lead to minor flash flooding in spots. It will be breezy today, but winds will only gust as high as 20 mph. High temperatures on our Thursday will be in the low-90s, but factoring in the humidity will make it feel like it’s in the lower-100s. We look to see a few showers overnight, otherwise there will be mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will increase heading into our Friday as the center of Laura moves to the north of our area. Once again storms will contain heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in isolated instances. No widespread issues are expected, just use extra caution on the roads, especially when driving through that heavy rain. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side with gusts up to 40 mph, but the severe weather threat looks to stay to the north of our area.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-80s. Rain chances will stay on the higher side through the weekend as Laura leaves behind a very humid tropical air mass over our area. We won’t see any all-day rain events, but certainly be on the lookout for showers and storms as you head out and about this weekend.

