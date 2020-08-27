Advertisement

Lord & Taylor is closing all its stores

The high-end retailer has been in business for 194 years
Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business
Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The first department store in the United States is closing its doors for good after filing for bankruptcy on August 2.

Lord & Taylor announced Thursday it will shut down all 38 remaining stores.

The high-end retailer has been in business for 194 years.

The bankruptcy plan originally called for the company to leave some locations open, but the retailer said it was a better financial decision to close all of them.

The liquidator for the company said customers can expect deep discounts on merchandise, both in stores and online.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast: First death reported; Chlorine leak at chemical plant

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana State Police say they’re responding to a chlorine leak at a company that makes chemicals along Interstate 10 just west of Lake Charles, La., which was hard-hit when Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast early Thursday.

National

‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted at Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte

Updated: moments ago
The vandalism is being investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

National

Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian authorities said Thursday they have found no indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s coma, which his allies and German doctors treating him believe may have been brought about by poisoning, was caused by a criminal act.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 203,846 people have been tested and 11,563 positive cases have been reported.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

Latest News

Hurricane

Laura has been downgraded to a tropical storm

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Laura now has sustained winds of 70 mph as of the 12 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

National

Aerial: Chemical plant fire in La. after Hurricane Laura hits

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
A chemical plant fire is being investigated in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hurricane

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Storm Damage from Hurricane Laura across La.

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff/Viewers
Louisiana was hit hard by Hurricane Laura Aug. 27.

Coronavirus

Ivey extends Safer At Home order through Oct. 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended her Safer At Home executive order, including masks in public places, for another five weeks.

National

AP source: NBA players decide to continue season after protest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.