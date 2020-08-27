More than 9K power outages reported across Miss.

Adams County, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 9,000 power outages are reported across Mississippi Thursday morning as Hurricane Laura continues to push well inland.

The majority of the outages are localized in Southwest Mississippi, with nearly 5,000 outages reported in Adams County and more than 2,500 in Wilkinson County, as of 9:30 a.m.

Storms are expected to continue in Mississippi across Thursday afternoon. A tornado watch is in effect across Southwest and Central Mississippi until 4 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.