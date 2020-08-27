Advertisement

More than 9K power outages reported across Miss.

A look at the Mississippi River
A look at the Mississippi River(WLBT)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Adams County, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 9,000 power outages are reported across Mississippi Thursday morning as Hurricane Laura continues to push well inland.

The majority of the outages are localized in Southwest Mississippi, with nearly 5,000 outages reported in Adams County and more than 2,500 in Wilkinson County, as of 9:30 a.m.

Storms are expected to continue in Mississippi across Thursday afternoon. A tornado watch is in effect across Southwest and Central Mississippi until 4 a.m.

