A memorial service for Mr. Elvin Edward Kotouc will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Followell officiating.

Elvin Edward Kotouc, 76, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away on August 21, 2020 in peace at his home.

Elvin was born on May 4, 1944 in Friend, Nebraska to the late Robert Edward Kotouc and Anna Kotas Kotouc. He is survived by his son, Robert Kotouc, and his sister, Suzanne Vlcek. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Vincent Kotouc, and his brother, Alan Kotouc.

Elvin graduated from Dorchester High School in Saline, Nebraska and joined the military shortly after graduation. Elvin served in explosive ordinance disposal while outside Vietnam. After being discharged from the Army, he joined the Arkansas National Guard. He met the love of his life, Patsy Vincent Kotouc in the late 60s and the two were married on January 3, 1968. Elvin and Patsy welcomed their son, Robert, on February 11, 1972. Elvin joined the Pine Bluff Police Department as a patrolman politely known as “Kojack with the Kodak.” During his over twenty-year tenure with PBPD, Elvin was also involved in radar enforcement, was promoted to sergeant, and made many lasting impressions on many people and forming many life-long friendships along the way. After retirement from PBPD, Elvin, Pat, and Rob moved to Mississippi to be closer to Patsy’s side of the family in the Collinsville-Martin area. Shortly after moving to Mississippi, Elvin joined the security force at East Mississippi State Hospital, eventually becoming “chief.” Elvin later retired from the hospital. He enjoyed “people watching” wherever he could and loved to get out and just “go.” A friendly individual, Elvin never met a stranger, was a good judge of character, and was known for “telling it like it is.” Elvin will be missed by many.

Social distancing practices are in place at the funeral home and masks must be worn prior to admittance.

