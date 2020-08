LAKE CHARLES, La. (WTOK) - Lake Charles, La., was among areas hit hard by Hurricane Laura. Our Gray Television sister station, KPLC, lost its tower in the storm.

Residents of the area have submitted photos showing the effects of the Category 4 hurricane.

Damage from Hurricane Laura (Staci Robinson via KPLC)

First Baptist Church, downtown Lake Charles, La. (M. Doty via KPLC)

Ryan Street, Lake Charles, La. (Jim Fazende via KPLC)

Tree downed at a Louisiana residence (Becky Lyons via KPLC)

Rosepine, La. (Joan Merle via KPLC)

Power lines are down outside the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office in Lake Charles, La., on Thursday morning. (Source: @renardsports/Twitter)

The tower of KPLC TV in Lake Charles, La., was toppled by Hurricane Laura overnight. (Source: KPLC)

