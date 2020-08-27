Graveside services for Rosemary Burroughs will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Twin Cemetery in Wahalak, MS. Bro. Paul Davis will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Ms. Burroughs, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her siblings Brenda Brown, Rita Denton (Dan), Veronica Wyatt (Don) and Sandra Burroughs; two special nephews Dustin Brown and Clint Denton along with several other nieces and nephews. She was also a second mother to Dustin Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Myrtis Burroughs.

