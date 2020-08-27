Sheriff’s department deals with COVID cases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The coronavirus has impacted just about every aspect of life. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is no different, but says it has done fairly well at keeping the virus at bay.

The department reported Thursday that only two deputies have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Fortunately, they have not had any severe symptoms from being exposed to the virus,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

There have been four correctional officers test positive for the virus, but no inmates have contracted COVID-19 while in custody of the sheriff’s department.

“We’ve had no widespread transmission of the virus inside of the facility. Our staff at the facility has been working really hard,” Calhoun added.

The Lauderdale County Detention Facility is also taking extra steps to ensure the safety of inmates and staff. Before the virus, correctional officers were already equipped to handle individuals with HIV or Tuberculosis.

“We were already battling things like HIV and the potential for tuberculosis. We have people come in with all kinds of communicable diseases. It’s nothing new to us but we did ’up’ our cleaning,” Calhoun said. “It’s not new for us to deal with that. We did ’up’ our cleaning and we have tried our best to isolate individuals who are coming in with symptoms.”

During the first couple of months of the virus, Calhoun says the department went in reactive mode, only responding to 911 calls and handling other situations over the phone.

“As we moved along we learned a little more about the virus. We learned more about what individuals can do to keep themselves as safe as possible with all the unknowns that surround this. We’ve gotten back into working traffic and doing some proactive things in the community,” Calhoun explained.

Calhoun says it’s difficult to do police work while wearing a mask because it’s harder to communicate, which is essential. Aside from transporting a suspect, some deputies have opted for something else.

“Most of our deputies have opted to try to keep that six foot minimal distance from people as best they can,” Calhoun said.

The department says it will continue with its protocols to minimize potential exposure to the virus for as long as possible.

