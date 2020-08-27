Advertisement

Silver Alert

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Michael A. Edwards, 55, of Crystal Springs.

He is a Black male, 6′ 5″ tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael A. Edwards, 55, subject of a Silver Alert in Copiah County, Miss., Aug. 27, 2020(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)

Edwards was last seen Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of North Jackson Street in Copiah County. At the time he was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a baseball cap.

His family says Edwards suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information about Edwards, contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.

