South Mississippi residents count their blessings after Hurricane Laura

The water was up Thursday in Hancock County but South Mississippi residents are grateful the worst from Hurricane Laura passed by the state.
The water was up Thursday in Hancock County but South Mississippi residents are grateful the worst from Hurricane Laura passed by the state.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As Louisiana and Texas cope with devastating storm damage from Hurricane Laura, people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are grateful to have escaped a storm of that size.

The water was up in Hancock County on Thursday and the winds were brisk but the residual effects from Hurricane Laura were minimal for South Mississippi.

The fringes of Laura did bring bigger waves to the Mississippi coast and some minor flooding in low-lying areas, like the shores of the Jordan River. But in all, residents on the coast are grateful the large hurricane didn’t affect South Mississippi too much.

With the sun shining Thursday on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, people enjoyed the weather outdoors. But despite the many redfish biting, Coast residents remembered to count their blessings.

“I think we’re very fortunate,” said a fisherman at the Washington Street Pier in Bay St. Louis. “I think Sunday, everybody got scared because we thought (Marco and Laura) were coming straight at us, and we were worried about the second one. We knew that one was going to be worse, so we just got very fortunate.”

Relief efforts are being planned by several organizations in South Mississippi to help the victims of Hurricane Laura.

