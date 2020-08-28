Advertisement

65th anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder

Emmett Till | Image Source: CNN VAN
Emmett Till | Image Source: CNN VAN(KALB)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was 65 years ago, on August 28, 1955, that 14-year-old Emmett Till was murdered in the Mississippi Delta. The Black teenager from Chicago was abducted from his uncle’s home near Greenwood by two white men. They accused Till of whistling at a white woman.

Three days later, Till’s body was found in the Tallahatchie River. His body was returned to Chicago where his mother insisted on a public funeral, with an open casket, to expose to the world the horrors that were afflicted on her young son.

Photo of Emmett Till and his mother
Photo of Emmett Till and his mother(WNDU)

There will be several events over the next few days to commemorate the anniversary of Till’s death. The events are hosted by the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

On Friday, August 28, people are asked to wear Black and White for a “Time for Unity in Black in White.” People are asked to observe a moment of silence at 12 noon. A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held later that day at Jackson City Hall.

On Saturday, August 29, from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., there will be a March for Peace, Unity, and Justice starting at the State Capitol. Then at 11:30 a.m., there will be a full-day excursion to the Delta on what’s called the “Till Trail of Tears and Terror.”

