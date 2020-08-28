Advertisement

Capt. Timothy Moore to become new commanding officer at NAS Meridian

Capt. Brian Horstman and Capt. Timothy Moore discuss business on-board NAS Meridian.
Capt. Brian Horstman and Capt. Timothy Moore discuss business on-board NAS Meridian.(Emily Erikson)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Naval Air Station Meridian is soon to be under a new commanding officer.

A change of command ceremony will take place tomorrow at NAS Meridian, and Capt. Timothy Moore will relieve Capt. Brian Horstman of his duties.

Captain Moore has been in the Navy for over 23 years and is a helicopter pilot.

Since he is starting his command in the middle of a global pandemic, he said the health and safety of everyone at NAS Meridian is his top priority.

He encourages everyone to continue following all proper guidelines and taking every precaution possible.

“That dedication and determination to stick to the basics on how we fight the virus, it’s the same way we would protect our forces from any other threat. So, we can’t let our guard down, but I think we’re going to learn lessons that will then help us six, eight, or twelve months from now as we hopefully navigate out of this virus,” said Capt. Moore.

The ceremony will be posted to NAS Meridian’s Facebook page tomorrow.

