City of Meridian Arrest Report August 28, 2020

ARREST REPORT
(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DANIEL R BAXLEY, 1984

1636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERT L REED, 1994

2707 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

THERESA BELVIN, 1972

2593 COUNTY ROAD 672 QUITMAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KAMONDRE FRANKLIN, 1992

810 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ISIDRO E VENTURA, 1980

103 RUBY DR GULFPORT, MS

DUI

BREANNA R SMITH, 1993

2112 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JOHNATHAN L PRICE, 1978

3009 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; DISORDERLY CONDUCT X2

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were not felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:17 PM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of A Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:30 AM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:46 PM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:43 PM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5800 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

