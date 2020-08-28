City of Meridian Arrest Report August 28, 2020
ARREST REPORT
DANIEL R BAXLEY, 1984
1636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERT L REED, 1994
2707 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
THERESA BELVIN, 1972
2593 COUNTY ROAD 672 QUITMAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KAMONDRE FRANKLIN, 1992
810 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ISIDRO E VENTURA, 1980
103 RUBY DR GULFPORT, MS
DUI
BREANNA R SMITH, 1993
2112 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JOHNATHAN L PRICE, 1978
3009 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; DISORDERLY CONDUCT X2
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were not felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:17 PM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of A Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:30 AM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:46 PM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:43 PM on August 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5800 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
