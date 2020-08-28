Advertisement

Drone, helicopter images show devastation left behind by Hurricane Laura

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured damage caused by Hurricane Laura across the southwestern part of the state.

Aerial images from drones and helicopter flyovers reveal the extent of the damage, which includes a derailed train in Grand Lake.

“This was one of the most powerful storms to ever make landfall in Louisiana<’ said Edwards. “We have sustained a tremendous amount of damage. We have thousands and thousands of our fellow citizens whose lives are upside down because businesses and their homes have been damaged. And we have lot’s of challenges around the state to say the least.”

First responders from throughout the state are assisting with search and rescue efforts in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles is a low-lying area and flooding also caused problems for residents.

