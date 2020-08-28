Divorce Docket August 21-27, 2020
DIVORCE DOCKET
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Colby Danielle Roberts Irby and James Terryl Marquiese Irby
Wendy Gaddis Kelly and Darold Kelly
Paula Theresa Leger Brooks Denison and Donald James Denison
Tiffany Rachael Barry Ward and Joseph Wayne Ward
Trevor Cameron and Teaira Abrill Monsharee Cameron
Tommy Rae Clay and Beverly Burns Clay
Luke Robbins and Mary Elizabeth Robbins
Heather Melissa Halley and Jeremiah Halley
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.