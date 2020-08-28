Advertisement

Generators linked to carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in wake of Hurricane Laura

Improper use of generators can cause carbon monoxide build-up and death
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - The number of deaths linked to Hurricane Laura continues to grow due to the use of generators.

As of Friday, Aug. 28, officials confirm six people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Five deaths came from one household.

During a news conference, Calcasieu Parish officials warned residents about this disturbing trend. Calcasieu is not safe for residents at the moment and anyone who is trying to come back to the area to stay should understand that the area’s infrastructure cannot support them. There is little to nothing in the way of stores, gas, electricity, and water.

It’s estimated that 244,000 homes are without power in Louisiana due to the storm.

While power generators are useful, it’s very important to follow safety precautions when using them.

* Never run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas such as garages.

* Allow at least five feet of clearance on all sides of the generator when operating, and keep the generator far away from any opening of the home to keep out carbon monoxide.

* Do not start or stop the generator while it’s providing power to anything.

* Always use fresh fuel.

* Make sure all extension cords are outdoor-rated.

* Do not operate the generator in rain or flooded areas to avoid accidental electrocution.

* Never connect your generator directly to your home’s wiring or into a regular household outlet.

Remember, all gas, diesel, propane and natural gas generators produce carbon monoxide. If the generator is not in a well-ventilated area, toxic levels of this colorless, odorless gas can build up quickly. Carbon monoxide claims hundreds of lives a year and makes thousands more ill. It is recommended to use generators outside and more than 20 feet away from the home, doors and windows.

