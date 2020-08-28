Advertisement

Jack’s set to open in Meridian next week

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian’s newest restaurant is now just a week away from opening. Crews have been busy at Jack’s Restaurant on Highway 39 as the Alabama-based business is set to open on Friday, September 4th.

Jack’s menu features favorites like chicken, burgers and milkshakes and they also serve breakfast. The Meridian location will be the third in Mississippi, joining others in Tupelo and Columbus.

”Anytime you have a new franchise you know that’s willing to invest in our city, it’s always a positive thing,” said Laura Carmichael, Director of Community Development in Meridian. “It brings a variety. It brings a better quality of life. A new restaurant will bring jobs and you see things because it sparks the growth of other things.”

Jack’s also plans on adding locations in Philadelphia, Newton and Louisville within the next several months.

