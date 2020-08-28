Advertisement

Lake Charles evacuee leaves Meridian, home suffers damage

Evacuees leave Meridian.
Evacuees leave Meridian.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 spoke with several Hurricane Laura evacuees this week. One headed home Friday after spending a few days here to get out of the path of Laura which pummeled Lake Charles and the rest of Louisiana.

Lake Charles resident Kenneth Hanchett said his nephew called him Friday morning with an update on his home, which was damaged.

“He told me the porch was gone, I got a private fence around my place, he told me it is gone,” said Hanchett.

The Hanchett family checked out of their Meridian hotel Friday morning, heading back to Lake Charles.

“We’re just going to go home, clean the refrigerators out, throw everything out,” said Hanchett. “We’re probably going to move on probably a little closer to home, probably to Lafayette, Louisiana.”

Hanchett and his wife hope to stay in a Lafayette hotel until there is running water at their home in Lake Charles. He plans to return to his job in Sulphur, Louisiana, Monday and will commute every day from Lafayette.

Although his house suffered damage, Hanchett says he’s glad his family was able to remain safe. He’s also grateful for the nice people he met in Meridian.

“They welcomed us like home. One guy told me he wanted to give me a house to live in here,” said Hanchett.” I told him I’ve got to get back home. I still have a job. If I wouldn’t have had a job, I would have probably took his offer.”

An Entergy employee told Hanchett it could take an entire month for electricity to be restored throughout Lake Charles.

