Local power companies ready to help out in Laura’s aftermath

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crews from Mississippi Power left Meridian early Friday morning to head to Jennings, Louisiana, an area that was hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

“Mutual assistance is a really important part throughout the electric utility industry. Whenever large storms hit any of our partners’ utilities, we all collapse to that one area and pitch in wherever we can, because in the end, our customers are in need, regardless of which state we live in,” says Fran Forehand, the vice president of Customer Service and Operations for Mississippi Power. “And I couldn’t be more proud of the job that our guys do every single day to help do their part.”

Over 80 linemen, engineers and support personnel from Meridian, Biloxi, and Laurel are all travelling down to help.

“You know, we’re going to work hard, and turn lights on. That’s what we can do, that’s how we can help is turn some lights on and everybody’s excited about it,” says Stephen Schruff, the distribution manager and storm team leader with Mississippi Power. “We kind of get revved up, it’s game time, and everybody enjoys going over there and just turning lights on for people.”

The East Mississippi Electric Power Association is prepared to send crews to the coast when it gets the call.

“Due to the extent of damage it will be a lengthy restoration process for those areas affected,” says Julie Boles, the director of marketing and communications for EMEPA. “So in the coming days and weeks, they may need to rotate crews in and out and at that time, we will reevaluate the need and the safety of our employees and possibly send crews to assist in those areas.”

