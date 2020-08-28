MSU football team skips practice to protest racial injustice

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s football team skipped practice on Thursday in protest of racial injustice.

The news was first reported by Paul Jones of 247 Sports and was confirmed by Coach Mike Leach.

The move follows other athletes in all major sports who began similar protests, staring with the Milwaukee Bucks, who opted not to take the court days after Jacob Blake was shot by police officers in nearby Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Several players used Twitter to express their feelings.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Joel Coleman, the players then took to Unity Park in Starkville to show unity.

