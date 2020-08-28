Poll continues through Sept. 2 for Mississippi flag design

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The voting has stayed close in a non-binding poll between two flag designs being considered to be Mississippi’s new state flag.

The poll has been on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History since last week.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, a total of 103,309 votes had been cast in the non-binding poll. The Great River Flag had 49% of the vote with 51,635 votes, while the New Magnolia Flag held 50% of the vote with 51,674 votes.

Two designs are still in the running to be Mississippi's new state flag, The Great River Flag, on the left, and The New Magnolia on the right. (Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History)

The poll is meant to gauge the preference of Mississippians, but the final decision will be made by the flag design committee on Sept. 2. The design picked by the committee will then appear on ballots across the state in November for approval. If that approval is not received, the flag commission will go back to the beginning, once again soliciting designs from people to start the entire process over again.

Only one vote can be cast in the poll, according to the MDAH website, which says it is monitoring voting activity by IP address to prevent people from voting multiple times.

Voting in the poll ends on Wednesday, Sept. 2. If you have not yet cast your vote in the poll, you can do so by clicking HERE.

What do the flags symbolize?

Each of the flag designs incorporate a segmented star comprised of diamonds, a reference to the eastern diamondback rattlesnake which is revered in Native American cultures. The star was the added by the commission members. In “The Great River Flag,” the star also represents the five regions of the state.

The Great River Flag

The Great River Flag was designed by Micah Whitson. The design features a shield based on the 1798 seal of the Mississippi Territory below a five-point star on a blue banner. There are 20 marks on the shield: 18 vertical lines in red representing the three nations that occupied the Mississippi Territory (Spain, France, and Great Britain), and two white river waves representing the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico. “In God We Trust” is written in a typeface that would have been used when Mississippi became a state in 1817. Blue represents vigilance, perseverance, and justice; red presents hardiness and valor.

Two designs remain in the running to be Mississippi's official state flag. (WLBT)

The New Magnolia Flag

The New Magnolia Flag was designed by Kara Giles, Sue Anna Joe, and Rocky Vaughan. The flag is anchored in the center field by a clean and modern magnolia blossom, a symbol long-used to represent our state and the hospitality of our citizens. The New Magnolia also represents Mississippi’s sense of hope and rebirth, as the magnolia often blooms more than once and has a long blooming season. The New Magnolia is sleek and updated to represent the forward progression of Mississippi.

The circle of 20 stars represents Mississippi as the 20th state and is anchored by the gold five-point star, which stands alone. This star represents our first peoples, the indigenous Native American tribes of the land that would become Mississippi.

The color blue in the main field of the flag echoes the blue of the American flag, representing vigilance, justice, perseverance, while the bands of red represent hardiness and valor. The gold lines and the gold stamen of the New Magnolia are a nod to the rich cultural history of Mississippi, specifically the visual arts, literature, music, and performing arts to originate in our state.

