Public hearings on medical marijuana set in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office will host a series of public hearings about Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in each of the five former congressional districts, as required by state law.

Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, will be on the 2020 General Election ballot.

The public hearings allow voters to express their opinions and learn more about how to properly cast their ballot prior to Election Day.

Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., and all hearings will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. The hearing dates and locations are below:

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS Sept. 30 The Ford Center at Ole Miss 351 University Ave, Oxford Oct. 1 Leflore County Civic Center 200 MS-7, Greenwood Oct. 7 Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center 220 W Front St, Hattiesburg Oct. 8 Meridian City Hall, 3rd Floor 601 23rd Avenue, Meridian Oct. 13 Mississippi Civil Rights Museum 222 North St, Jackson

