Public hearings on medical marijuana set in Mississippi

One of the hearings will be in Meridian.
Mississippi voters will have two medical marijuana initiatives on the ballot in November.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office will host a series of public hearings about Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in each of the five former congressional districts, as required by state law.

Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, will be on the 2020 General Election ballot.

The public hearings allow voters to express their opinions and learn more about how to properly cast their ballot prior to Election Day.

Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., and all hearings will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. The hearing dates and locations are below:

DATELOCATIONADDRESS
Sept. 30The Ford Center at Ole Miss351 University Ave, Oxford
Oct. 1Leflore County Civic Center200 MS-7, Greenwood
Oct. 7Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center220 W Front St, Hattiesburg
Oct. 8Meridian City Hall, 3rd Floor601 23rd Avenue, Meridian
Oct. 13Mississippi Civil Rights Museum222 North St, Jackson

