Rain will be with us throughout our Friday

Friday Rain
Friday Rain(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Rain and storm chances look to stay on the higher side through the weekend as conditions remain hot and humid. We’ll finally start to see rain chances decrease by next week. Tropical Depression Laura is well to the north of our area this morning and its center will pass well to the north of us as well. However, some of the tropical feeder bands will continue to push through our area. Expect bursts of heavy rain at times throughout the day, but it won’t be raining all day long.

We’ll be far away enough from the center of the storm where we shouldn’t see much of a tornado threat. However, I can’t completely rule out a brief and weak tornado along and north of I-20 on our Friday. High temperatures on our Friday will be in the upper-80s, but heat index values will be between 95 and 100 degrees. It will be a bit breezy today with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. We’ll see a few showers overnight with morning lows by Saturday in the mid-70s.

Laura will leave a tropical air mass in its wake and so rain chances will stay around 60% as we head into the weekend, even as Laura moves farther and farther away. It won’t be raining all day each weekend day, but certainly keep that eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned. Highs will be in the low-90s with heat indices topping out around 105 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Storm chances will begin to decrease as we head throughout next week. We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday and then only isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices will top out around 105 Monday through Wednesday and then top out around 102 by Thursday.

