Storms increase overnight, stormy periods last through Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura was downgraded to a tropical depression at 10 PM Thursday. The circulation over Arkansas is energizing the atmosphere locally, and it is increasing the potential for a brief tornado or two.

Isolated Tornado Threat

As Laura continues weakening on its track that swings from west of us to north of us, we will feel some influence from Laura in our weather. Lines of storms pivoting around Laura’s circulation will sweep over East Mississippi and Alabama Thursday night and Friday. These storms bring a risk for an isolated tornado. That is new information Thursday evening based on new evening weather data, and it’s a change in our forecast. Be sure to sleep with the NOAA Weather Radio on tonight.

Storms will increase between 11 PM and 1 AM. Overnight storms will exit our area to the east around 4-6 AM Friday. New storms will develop beginning between 10 PM and noon. Storms can be extremely heavy, and there’s just enough energy and spin in the atmosphere for a brief tornado to spin up. The tornado threat is very low. It is just high enough to deserve our attention. If tornado warnings are issued, we will be live on air with updates.

The Latest On Laura

Hurricane Laura made landfall at Cameron, Louisiana just before 1:00 AM Thursday. The storm has steadily weakened, and it became a tropical storm earlier today. At 10 PM, maximum winds were down to 35 mph, and Laura has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

The good news is Laura will continue weakening quickly tonight and tomorrow. The bad news is we already are monitoring two tropical waves over the Atlantic Ocean - one about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands in the southeastern Caribbean Sea and the other just off the coast of Africa. Neither system is currently organized, but conditions do appear favorable for some development over the next 3-5 days. We will closely monitor these systems and keep you updated.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and heavy storms that bring that isolated tornado threat. The low temperature by morning will be near 76 degrees. Friday will be mostly dry through noon, but heavy storms will increase afternoon. Expect heavy storms and occasional dry spells through the early evening. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Scattered to widespread showers and storms will be likely through the weekend and into next week. The mornings may be dry, and they will be your best bet for outdoor-favorable weather. The afternoons and evenings can be stormy. The storms could begin easing by Thursday, but that’s a long way down the road.

