Temple Theatre Walk of Fame induction Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre’s Inaugural Walk of Fame Ceremony is Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Twenty honorees who have made a difference and had a positive impact on the arts, authorship, sports, entertainment and community outreach will be inducted.

“We want to honor people who have contributed to the arts, sports and social fabric of our city. We want this to be an annual event,” said Temple Theatre owner, Roger Smith.

WTOK-TV’s longtime former news director, John Johnson, is among the inductees, being recognized for his community involvement.

Other inductees are:

ARTS SPORTS COMMUNITY Martha Ann Alford Dexter McCleon John Johnson Faye Carol Derrick McKey Betty Lou Jones Pat Sansone Tony Sansone Britt Gully Ken Rainey Scott McQuaig Jane Smith Moe Bandy Hartley Peavey Jacky Jack White Mississippi Chris Sharp George Cummings Elliott Street Sela Ward Steve Forbert

The induction will be followed by the Sucarnochee Revue.

