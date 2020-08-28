Advertisement

Temple Theatre Walk of Fame induction Sunday

The inaugural induction is Sunday, Aug. 30, at 12:30 p.m.
The inaugural induction is Sunday, Aug. 30, at 12:30 p.m.(Temple Theatre)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre’s Inaugural Walk of Fame Ceremony is Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Twenty honorees who have made a difference and had a positive impact on the arts, authorship, sports, entertainment and community outreach will be inducted.

“We want to honor people who have contributed to the arts, sports and social fabric of our city. We want this to be an annual event,” said Temple Theatre owner, Roger Smith.

WTOK-TV’s longtime former news director, John Johnson, is among the inductees, being recognized for his community involvement.

Other inductees are:

ARTSSPORTSCOMMUNITY
Martha Ann AlfordDexter McCleonJohn Johnson
Faye CarolDerrick McKeyBetty Lou Jones
Pat SansoneTony Sansone
Britt GullyKen Rainey
Scott McQuaigJane Smith
Moe BandyHartley Peavey
Jacky Jack White
Mississippi Chris Sharp
George Cummings
Elliott Street
Sela Ward
Steve Forbert

The induction will be followed by the Sucarnochee Revue.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

65th anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Digital
There will be several events in Mississippi over the next few days to commemorate the anniversary of Till’s death.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2K people have died from COVID-19 as over 113K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
There have been 956,401 tests conducted as of Aug. 28.

Weather

Today's Weather - August 28th, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
More Rain and Storms Possible

Weather

Rain will be with us throughout Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storm chances look to stay on the higher side through the weekend as conditions remain hot and humid. We’ll finally start to see rain chances decrease by next week.

Latest News

News

Capt. Timothy Moore to become new commanding officer at NAS Meridian

Updated: 11 hours ago
Capt. Timothy Moore to become new commanding officer at NAS Meridian

WTOK

Storms increase overnight, stormy periods last through Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Heavy storms overnight and throughout Friday could bring a localized tornado threat.

Local

Capt. Timothy Moore to become new commanding officer at NAS Meridian

Updated: 15 hours ago
Capt. Moore to focus on keeping those on base safe and healthy as pandemic continues

County Road 11

County Road 11: Dr. Carless Evans

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Sheriff’s department deals with COVID cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sheriff’s department deals with COVID cases

News

Hurricane Laura evacuees leave Meridian

Updated: 16 hours ago
Hurricane Laura evacuees leave Meridian