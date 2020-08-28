Advertisement

WTOK teams up with Salvation Army to help Hurricane Laura survivors

By Pat Peterson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -WTOK is partnering with the Salvation Army to help victims of Hurricane Laura in the Lake Charles area.

All of the money raised will stay in the Lake Charles area.

“The need is great as Lake Charles was devastated,” said WTOK General Manager Jacque Harms. “There is no power, no water and there’s massive destruction as people try to rebuild their homes.”

Some storm victims will not be able to rebuild because the damage is so great. Estimates are it will be months before powered is restored.

“Our own KPLC TV, our sister station in Lake Charles, suffered damage when the tower folded into the building and they are now providing critical information from our sister station in Baton Rouge. This will be a long recovery,” said Harms.

Donations are encouraged to the Salvation Army with the relief funds staying in the Lake Charles area.   www.helpsalvationarmy.org

Salvation Army disaster teams are mobilizing to provide food, drinks, emotional & spiritual care and other emergency services.  More than thirty mobile feeding units are already at the ready with more teams and more equipment standing-by.

Your donation helps keep The Salvation Army on the front-lines, buying meals, drinks, snacks and other critical commodities desperately needed by survivors and rescue workers.

For more information, visit  www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.  Or if you or someone you know needs to talk, please call our emotional & spiritual care hotline at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673).

