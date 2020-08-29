Coast law enforcement collect hundreds of donations for Hurricane Laura victims

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Members of law enforcement teamed up to help Hurricane Laura victims.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department wrapped up its donation drive Saturday and hundreds of donations were collected.

The donations kept coming in Saturday at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Work Center because people came out wanting to help Hurricane Laura victims in any way they could.

“I know people are out of their homes and have nothing now and it’s going to be a long time before they can get back to any sense of normalcy.” said Michelle Webber.

Over the past several days, people donated everything from bottled water, cleaning supplies to non perishable food and toilet paper.

“They’re in bad shape right now,” said Bob Rhodes. “So I mean, they need anything they can get.”

Bob Rhodes was one of several people who dropped off donations on Saturday.

Rhodes said he could think of no better way to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina than by giving back to our neighbors to the west.

“We needed help well, exactly 15 years ago today,” said Rhodes. “So we needed help then, so got to return the favor. With all the devastation and everything, we were in that situation and look how long it took us to rebuild so they’re going to be rebuilding for years and years and years. That probably hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Others like Evelyn Tootle also knew what it’s like to go through such a devastating storm.

“I know during Katrina, we all needed water and needed help and that looked like another Katrina to me,” said Tootle. “They helped us so we need to help them, as many people as we can.”

Members of Coast law enforcement will drive the donations to southwest Louisiana on Monday and they’ll also cook for victims and volunteers.

